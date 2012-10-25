BRIEF-Verizon introduces Verizon Unlimited
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 25 Canada's main stock index finished firmly higher on Thursday, as strong corporate results from Goldcorp Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Inc as well as encouraging global economic data helped propel the market higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 105.21 points, or 0.86 percent, to 12,300.23, breaking a four-day retreat. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were stronger.
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Canada - expansion in services between Canada and Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings