TORONTO, Oct 25 Canada's main stock index finished firmly higher on Thursday, as strong corporate results from Goldcorp Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Inc as well as encouraging global economic data helped propel the market higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 105.21 points, or 0.86 percent, to 12,300.23, breaking a four-day retreat. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were stronger.