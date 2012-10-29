TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index finished marginally higher on Monday, as resource gains were offset by a slight retreat in financial stocks, with unusually low volumes after a massive hurricane closed U.S. stock markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.45 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,312.75. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.