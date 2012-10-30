* TSX rises 69.19 points, or 0.56 pct, to 12,381.94
* Financial, energy stocks lead rally
* Traders assess impact of massive storm Sandy
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Oct 30 Toronto's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, led higher by financial and energy stocks on light
volumes, as investors tried to assess the impact of super storm
Sandy on the United States.
Sandy, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the country,
left at least 15 people dead and caused significant power
disruptions, though some market players had expected even more
devastation.
The Canadian market felt the effect of the closure of U.S.
stock markets for the second straight day, with trading volumes
well below average.
"The disruption caused by the storm with the closure of the
financial markets in the United States is having the major
effect," said Gavin Graham, president of Graham Investment
Strategy.
"Given how lackluster the trading is, how low the volumes
are, people are very reluctant to take positions," he said.
Volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange was light at about 16
million shares, just over half of Friday's 30 million shares
traded around the same time.
Some energy stocks were among the biggest gainers.
Suncor Energy Inc was up 1.51 percent at C$33.60,
while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 2 percent at
C$30.38, playing the biggest role of any two companies in
leading the market higher.
The energy sub group, one of the biggest on the index, was
up 0.64 percent even though Brent crude prices fell.
"It's a reminder that stuff happens, whether it is an act of
God like Hurricane Sandy or Katrina, or alternatively political
uncertainty like the Iranian situation in the Persian Gulf,"
Graham said.
Financials, up 0.44 percent, played the biggest role of any
sector in lifting the market, led by Royal Bank of Canada
, up 0.75 percent to C$56.77.
Materials stocks were up 0.63 percent, helped by gains in
gold companies. Barrick Gold rose 1 percent to C$39.99.
At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 69.19 points, or 0.56 percent,
at 12,381.94. All the ten main groups within the index were
positive.