TORONTO, Oct 30 Toronto's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led higher by financial and energy stocks on lighter than usual volumes, as investors sought to gauge the impact of monster storm Sandy on the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 64.30 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,377.05. The index hit a one-week higher earlier in the day.