Refiner HollyFrontier reports Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.
TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by materials and financial stocks with focus squarely on the U.S. presidential election. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.35 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,383.13 in early trade.
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Cynosure - Compensation committee established $13 million cash pool from making severance payments for persons without employment agreements relating to Hologic deal Source: (http://bit.ly/2lL68PF) Further company coverage: