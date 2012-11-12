BRIEF-Wabco's Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as strong Chinese economic data helped to offset concerns about a possible U.S. fiscal crisis and delays to an installment of Greek aid. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 19.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,216.30.
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
* Barnes Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results