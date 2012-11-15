BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, Nov 15 Canadian shares fell for the fourth straight session, tumbling to a three-month low on Thursday, as U.S. and European recession fears and a flare-up of violence in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 118.41 points, or 0.99 percent, at 11,811.38, putting the TSX down 1.2 percent for the year.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.