TORONTO, Nov 15 Canadian shares fell for the fourth straight session, tumbling to a three-month low on Thursday, as U.S. and European recession fears and a flare-up of violence in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 118.41 points, or 0.99 percent, at 11,811.38, putting the TSX down 1.2 percent for the year.