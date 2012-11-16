TORONTO, Nov 16 Canadian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by banks and other financial companies, as investors became more optimistic about a possible resolution of a U.S. tax and spending standoff following a meeting of Democrats and Republicans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 66.34 points, or 0.56 percent, at 11,877.72. It ended the week down 2.6 percent, its sharpest weekly decline since May.