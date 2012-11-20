TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on Tuesday, as gains in bank stocks offset sharp falls in resource-related shares after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke warned that uncertainty over a looming "fiscal cliff" was damaging growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 5.88 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,046.28. It had traded in negative territory for most of the session.