TORONTO, Nov 26 Canadian stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by heavyweigh energy, mining and banking shares as investors awaited a definitive deal to aid debt-burdened Greece. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was d own 33.83 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,179.60 shortly after the open. It had hit a two-week high on Friday.