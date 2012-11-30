BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 30 Toronto's main stock index opened little changed on Friday on the final trading day of the month as investors were cautious over a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks to avert a fiscal crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 4.30 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,198.55, before briefly turning positive.
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.