METALS--Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, Dec 5 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with gains in financial and energy stocks offsetting weakness in the materials sector, boosted by positive comments on economic growth from a top Chinese leader. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.08 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,156.26 shortly after the open.
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units