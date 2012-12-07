TORONTO, Dec 7 Canada's benchmark stock index ended slightly higher on Friday despite a late stumble in shares of Nexen Inc and Progress Energy Resources Corp ahead of a government announcement expected to determine whether they can be acquired by foreign state-owned enterprises. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 8.64 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 12,159.77. It notched a 0.65 percent decline on the week.