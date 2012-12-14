BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, Dec 14 Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Friday after trading in the red for most of the session, with decent data from China helping mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index added 7.55 points, or 0.06 percent, to end the week at 12,296.72. It gained 1.13 percent for the week.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.