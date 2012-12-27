BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
TORONTO, Dec 27 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, weighed down by energy and financial stocks as trading resumed after the Christmas break. Canadian equity markets were closed for Boxing Day on Wednesday, when U.S. stocks fell, pulled down by signs of weakness in the retail sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,317.09 shortly after the open.
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpY8il) Further company coverage: