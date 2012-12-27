TORONTO, Dec 27 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, weighed down by energy and financial stocks as trading resumed after the Christmas break. Canadian equity markets were closed for Boxing Day on Wednesday, when U.S. stocks fell, pulled down by signs of weakness in the retail sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,317.09 shortly after the open.