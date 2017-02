TORONTO, May 11 Toronto's main stock index fell for the seventh time in eight sessions o n F riday as resource shares slid on a witches brew of Greek turmoil, slowdown fears in China and shock trading losses at JPMorgan Chase that offset strong North American data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index Unofficially closes down 41.46 points, or 0.35 percent, at 11,694.71. (Reporting By Jon Cook)