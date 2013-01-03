BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 3 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with falling resource prices weighing on material and energy stocks, as investors fretted about looming budget battles between U.S. lawmakers in the wake of the 'fiscal cliff' deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.96 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,523.81 shortly after the open.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.