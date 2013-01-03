BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 3 Toronto's main stock market finished lower on Thursday, as sagging mining stocks led the slump and minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting dragged commodity prices lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 70.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,470.44. The materials group, home to mining firms, was down 2.75 percent. Five of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.