UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
TORONTO, Jan 4 Toronto's main stock index closed broadly higher on Friday, with energy companies leading the rally as economic data bolstered investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.37 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,540.81. All 10 of the index's main groups were in positive territory. The index was up 1.8 percent for the week.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source