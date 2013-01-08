Jan 8 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors
remained cautious with hours to go before the start of the U.S.
corporate earnings season, which could influence the market's
near-term direction.
Investors could also focus on a European Central Bank's
policy meeting and economic data from China due later in the
week.
TOP STORIES
* Business morale in the euro zone improved again in
December, but unemployment hit a new record and households held
back from spending before Christmas, suggesting the bloc's
emergence from recession will be slow.
* China's annual economic growth may have quickened to 7.8
percent in the fourth quarter a Reuters poll showed, snapping
seven straight quarters of weaker expansion, but the recovery is
likely to be tepid and the economy may need continued policy
support.
* Barrick Gold Corp has ended talks to sell a stake
in majority-owned African Barrick Gold to a Chinese buyer,
dashing hopes of a potential $3 billion deal for the
underperforming unit.
* Samsung Electronics, the world leader in mobiles and memory
chips, said it likely earned a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion,
as it sold close to 500 handsets a minute and as demand picked
up for the flat screens it makes for mobile devices, including
those for rival Apple Inc products.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.01 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.06 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.0662;
rose 0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,647.7; rose 0.13 percent
* US crude : $93.57; rose 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $112.25; rose 0.76 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,092; rose 0.26 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp. : The miner said it was no
longer in talks to sell a stake in its majority-owned,
London-listed gold producer African Barrick Gold to a Chinese
buyer, calling time on months of talks.
Separately, Pakistan's top court has ruled against the company
and Chile's Antofagasta Plc in a long-running dispute with a
provincial government over their right to develop the $3.3
billion Reko Diq copper-gold deposit.
* Goldcorp Inc. : The gold miner said it expects gold
production to rise by about 10 percent to between 2.55 million
and 2.80 million ounces in 2013. The company also raised its
annual dividend by 11 percent to 60 Canadian cents per share.
* Nautilus Minerals Inc. : The company, which hopes
to develop the world's first underwater copper-gold mine off
Papua New Guinea, said it has had no contact with a little-known
investor who announced a hostile C$238 million takeover bid for
it but would consider a formal offer. Michael Bailey plans to
offer 97 Canadian cents per share for Nautilus, according to a
statement released by boutique financial advisory firm Gannibal
Securities on Monday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays raises target
price to C$14 from C$13 due to significant upside potential and
lower volatility in its reported earnings. It sees Manulife
returning to profitability after reporting two successive
quarters of losses.
* Westjet Airlines Ltd : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$26 from C$25 on valuation, liquidity
position, solid earnings growth in 2013 and dividend increases.
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : RBC cuts target
price to C$35 from C$38 on production outlook and crude oil
prices.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release