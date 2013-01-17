* TSX rises 44.08 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,652.90 * All 10 main sectors climb * H&R Real Estate slips 2.3 percent on deal to acquire Primaris By John Tilak TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains in energy stocks, which were boosted by a rise is oil prices on supply concerns as well as encouraging economic data from the United States. Upbeat U.S. housing and labor data, combined with strong earnings reports from some U.S. companies helped send North American stock markets higher, even as concerns lingered about negotiations on raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit. "As we get closer to the discussions in the United States on the lifting of the debt ceiling, that would be the dominant theme as far as the markets are concerned," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.08 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,652.90. All 10 of the main sectors of the index were trading higher. Energy shares were up 0.4 percent, and the financial sector, the index's weightiest, added 0.2 percent. Oil prices rose as a hostage crisis at an Algerian gas field fueled concern over security of supply from the region. Shares of TransCanada Corp were also 1.2 percent higher a day after it said construction of its $2.3 billion Gulf Coast Project was going smoothly and the pipeline is expected to open on schedule by year end. Gold stocks were one of the few weak areas on the market. Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.3 percent to C$33.59 as gold prices weakened. In acquisition news, units of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust slipped 2.3 percent to C$23.25 after it announced a deal to acquire Canadian shopping mall-focused Primaris Retail REIT. Primaris units rose 0.79 percent to C$26.72.