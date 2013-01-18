TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index finished near 10-1/2-month highs on Friday, with financial stocks and Research in Motion Ltd shares leading the market higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.96 points, or 0.40 percent, 12,725.69. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were in positive territory. The index has climbed about 1 percent for the week.