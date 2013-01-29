UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in gold shares, which rose with the price of the precious metal as investors speculated on the moves the U.S. Federal Reserve might make as it begins a meeting on interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.64 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,837.55 shortly after the open.
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct