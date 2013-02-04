BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
TORONTO, Feb 4 Canadian shares slumped to their lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday, led by financial stocks, after political uncertainty in Spain and Italy reminded investors that there were still many risks ahead for the euro zone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 51.21 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,717.62.
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.