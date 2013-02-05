* TSX rises 46.07 pts, or 0.36 pct, to 12,763.69
* All 10 main sectors gain
* BlackBerry shares jump 11 pct after big gains on Monday
* Energy stocks rise on higher oil prices
* Euro zone data helps Toronto market rebound
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Tuesday as reports of strong sales of the new
BlackBerry device boosted the smartphone maker and
energy stocks rose after data showed signs of a recovery in the
European economy.
BlackBerry, whose shares jumped 15 percent on Monday,
climbed another 11 percent after analyst reports indicated
strong sales of the new Z10 model in Canada and Britain.
Recovering from a 2-1/2 week low reached the previous
session, the Toronto index also got a boost from Markit's
Eurozone Composite PMI, which showed business activity across
thousands of companies had risen in January to a 10-month high.
"It's a buy-on-dips mentality," said Ian Nakamoto, director
of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. "People are
getting nervous when the market moves up too quickly. So
yesterday we had a sell-off and then people started to buy.
"Europe has been the sore point. Any positive news coming
out of Europe would be treated well," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 46.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,763.69.
All the 10 main sectors on the index were trading higher.
The energy sector gained 0.4 percent, benefiting from higher
oil prices.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company,
gained 0.6 percent to C$34.38, and TransCanada Corp
added 0.5 percent to C$48.23.
BlackBerry's stock surged to C$16.61 and helped the
information technology sector climb 3.1 percent.