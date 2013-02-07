BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Thursday as a wave of negative sentiment after the European Central Bank warned about weak euro zone economies pulled down energy and financial shares, offsetting a rise in BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 5.67 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,755.92. Four of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.