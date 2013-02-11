BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
TORONTO, Feb 11 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street, as weaker materials and energy shares offset stronger financials. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.21 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,792.02, at the open, before modestly extending losses.
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.