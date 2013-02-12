BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, led by an energy sector that was supported by higher oil prices and a gain in Nexen Inc after U.S. regulators approved a $15.1 billion takeover of the oil and gas company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.87 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,789.02. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million