TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, led by an energy sector that was supported by higher oil prices and a gain in Nexen Inc after U.S. regulators approved a $15.1 billion takeover of the oil and gas company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.87 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,789.02. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.