CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with falling commodity prices weighing on material stocks, as investors looked to see if minutes from a Federal Open Market Committee meeting would offer clues about the state of the world's largest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.07 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,789.14 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints
MOSCOW/ABU DHABI, March 6 The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's state fund, are considering buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, Russia's largest drilling company by metres drilled, three sources close to the talks told Reuters.