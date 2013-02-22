BRIEF-Ibio appoints James Mullaney as CFO
* On March 1, co appointed James P. Mullaney to serve as chief financial officer of company, replacing Mark Giannone
TORONTO, Feb 22 The main Canadian stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and financial stocks as oil prices rallied. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.85 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,691.82 shortly after the open.
* On March 1, co appointed James P. Mullaney to serve as chief financial officer of company, replacing Mark Giannone
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1