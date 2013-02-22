BRIEF-Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, with gains in energy stocks as the oil price recovered and banking shares ahead of earnings season helping it notch a small improvement for the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.66 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,701.63. It notched a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial