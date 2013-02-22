TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, with gains in energy stocks as the oil price recovered and banking shares ahead of earnings season helping it notch a small improvement for the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.66 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,701.63. It notched a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.