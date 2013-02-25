BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports February 2017 trading volume
* CBOE Holdings Inc - total contracts (options & futures) in Feb 2017 were 102.8 million, up 11 percent
TORONTO, Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, sinking in late trade as Italy's election looks likely to produce a deadlocked parliament that will complicate its economic recovery efforts. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially shed 50.76 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at 12,650.87. It had earlier hit a three-week high.
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: