BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend hike and surprise profit jump as well as U.S. economic data that spurred broad gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 28.63 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,736.04.
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Co with Reel Cinemas announced plans to deliver Dolby Atmos immersive audio across Reel Cinemas portfolio in Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: