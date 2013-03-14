March 14 Toronto's stock index looked set to
open lower even as positive U.S. retail sales helped bolster
hopes of a global economic recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Soaring unemployment and biting austerity will top the
agenda at a summit of EU leaders, with the social consequences
of the region's debt crisis now seen as the greatest threat to
the survival of the single currency.
* President Barack Obama met with his toughest critics in
Washington - House of Representatives Republicans - and made
little headway in convincing them to accept his demand for tax
increases as part of a deficit-reduction deal.
* China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi
Jinping as the country's new president.
* BlackBerry will offer a solution to
separate and secure work and personal data on mobile devices
powered by Google Inc's Android platform and Apple
Inc's iOS operating system.
* Media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc
reported a 89 percent fall in quarterly
profit after it booked a debt refinancing-related charge and on
higher costs.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles
globally, including some Acura MDX crossover SUVs, due to
braking problems, the automaker said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.21 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.7774;
fell 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1,579.3; fell 0.57 percent
* US crude : $92.21; fell 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $108.97; rose 0.41 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,797.25; rose 0.13 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cameco Corp : The company has begun shipping
uranium concentrate to China, the company said, tapping into
what could become a lucrative market for years to come.
* Pacific Rubiales : A Colombian arbitration tribunal
on Wednesday ruled in favor of state-run oil company Ecopetrol
in a dispute with the oil company over the revenues generated by
an oil field run by the companies.
* Travel operator Transat AT Inc reported
a smaller first-quarter loss as higher selling prices helped
shore up margins.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural Resources : Stifel raises to buy
from hold on changes in valuation and earnings estimates, says
the company is well positioned for the second half of 2013
* Fortress Paper Ltd : RBC raises target to C$10 from
C$9 after the company said it is selling its Nonwoven Wallpaper
Business to Glatfelter, says the additional liquidity will go a
long way toward easing investor concerns
* Genivar Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$25.50
from C$26.50 citing a lower-than-expected 2013 revenue outlook
* Power Financial Corp : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer and raises target price to
C$32.50 from C$31 on positive view of the Irish Life transaction
and an abnormally wide NAV discount
* Transcontinental Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
sell and cuts target price to C$9.40 from C$10.50 on recent
price appreciation and special dividend announcement
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes capacity utilization
and new housing price index data
* Major U.S. events and data includes jobless claims and
producer price index data