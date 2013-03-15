March 15 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open slightly higher before a spate of U.S. data that could
bolster hopes of continuing growth in the world's largest
economy.
TOP STORIES
* In a blow to two major Wall Street banks, the Federal
Reserve told Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
that they must fix flaws in how they determine capital payouts
to shareholders, but still approved their plans for share
buybacks and dividends.
* Samsung Electronics Co premiered its latest flagship
phone, the Galaxy S4, which sports a bigger display and
unconventional features such as gesture controls, as the South
Korean titan challenges Apple on its home turf.
* International Business Machines Corp and EMC Corp are
among parties in talks to buy privately held database web
hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a deal that could
fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.
* Japan's parliament approved Haruhiko Kuroda as the next
governor of the Bank of Japan, paving the way for more vigorous
monetary stimulus sought by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of
his economic revival plan.
* A cooling of food price pressures in February brought euro
zone inflation to its lowest level since mid-2010 and modest
wage growth in late 2012 added to signs that the European
Central Bank has room for an interest rate cut.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of 0.09 percent and -0.05 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.0997;
rose 0.45 percent
* Gold futures : $1,591.2; rose 0.04 percent
* US crude : $93.6; rose 0.61 percent
* Brent crude : $110.12; rose 1.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,824.5; rose 0.31 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Fairfax Holdings : Greece's National Bank
said on Friday Fairfax Holdings' interest in taking part in its
recapitalisation had stalled because the Canadian investment
fund wanted certain changes to the terms that were beyond NBG's
control.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Advantage Oil & Gas : CIBC ups target to C$4 from
C$3.75 on the company's development plan to increase production
at Glacier
* Ag Growth International Inc : CIBC cuts target to
C$33 from C$36 on a lowered earnings estimate after the company
posted below-consensus fourth-quarter results
* Petrominerales Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$9
from C$12 on valuation following results and reserves update
* Smart Technologies : CIBC cuts target to $4.50 from
$5 on lowered earnings estimates due to weakness in its
education markets
* Transat AT : CIBC cuts target to C$5.25 from
C$6.25 on bearish outlook, says the company faces significant
competition and cost disadvantage relative to the scheduled
carriers
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes manufacturing,
inflation, real earnings and Thomson Reuters UMich preliminary
consumer sentiment index