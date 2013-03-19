March 19 Canadian stock index futures were
little changed with investors limiting their positions ahead of
a crucial vote in Cyprus aimed at saving the country from a debt
default and banking collapse.
TOP STORIES
* Cyprus's parliament was set to reject a divisive tax on
bank deposits in a vote scheduled for Tuesday, a government
spokesman said, a move that would push the island closer to a
default and banking collapse.
* Ryanair announced a $15.6 billion order for 175 passenger
jets from Boeing, in a deal that will allow the Irish airline to
consolidate its position as Europe's dominant low-cost carrier.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc is pulling shipments of
unexpectedly sheer women's yoga pants from its stores, in a move
the athletic clothing maker said would hurt its bottom line.
* Pharmaceuticals distributor AmerisourceBergen signed a
10-year distribution contract with Walgreen Co and associate
Alliance Boots GmbH that will also allow them to acquire up to
23 percent of AmerisourceBergen.
* Electronic Arts' Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello
has resigned after six years at the helm of the video games
publisher, saying he held himself accountable for missed
operational targets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3021;
rose 0.12 percent
* Gold futures : $1,604.6; were unchanged
* US crude : $93.98; rose 0.26 percent
* Brent crude : $109.14; fell 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,567; fell 0.11 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner said a shipment
of gold which had been detained for four days by customs
authorities in the Dominican Republic has been released and
shipped.
* Agrium Inc : The agricultural company received a
boost Monday in its proxy fight against hedge fund Jana
Partners, as another shareholder sided with the board's
candidates.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : BMO raises target to C$3.50
from C$3, saying the company demonstrates strong execution and
delivers lower costs going forward.
* Enbridge Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from
buy on the company's recent share price appreciation.
* Genivar Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target to C$26 from C$25 after the company's strong results and
in-line outlook for the year.
* Sterling Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price
to C$1.25 from C$0.85 on potential for an increased buyout offer
from Vitol and first gas from its Breagh project in June 2013.
* Vista Gold Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$4 from C$4.5 after the company's recent project
updates.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade and
manufacturing sales.
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts,
building permits and Redbook data.