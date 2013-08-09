TORONTO, Aug 9 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday to record a weekly decline as concerns about potential monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve offset positive economic signals out of China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 10.79 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,542.13. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.