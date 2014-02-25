* TSX falls 38.10 points, or 0.27 percent, to 14,188.98 * Seven of 10 main index sectors decline * BMO little changed after quarterly report * BlackBerry jumps after it unveils new models * Tim Hortons up on plans to open new stores By John Tilak TORONTO, Feb 25 Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday as a drop in shares of energy producers, following a selloff in the price of oil, more than offset gains in BlackBerry and Tim Hortons Inc. BlackBerry shares jumped nearly 8 percent after the smartphone maker unveiled a cheaper touch screen smartphone and a "classic" model with a keyboard. Tim Hortons climbed after the coffee chain said it will open at least 800 new restaurants over the next five years under a strategic plan to secure its dominance in Canada and boost returns in the United States. Despite Tuesday's decline, the Toronto market is up about 4.2 percent this year on the back of a recent string of gains. Investors should be prepared for choppy markets this year, said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager at KCM Wealth Management. "You need to get used to a roller coaster. It's going to be volatile," he said. "If things are getting beat up, buy some quality." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,188.98. The Canadian benchmark index has done better than the S&P 500, its U.S. counterpart, so far in 2014. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Energy shares declined 0.5 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 0.5 percent to C$40.82, and Encana Corp fell 1.5 percent to C$21.15. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, slipped 0.8 percent, with Teck Resources Ltd losing 2 percent to C$24.49. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, were little changed, but investors paid attention to the group as the bank earnings season got under way this week. Bank of Montreal edged up to C$72.63 after the lender's quarterly profit rose 2 percent, topping estimates, as strength in its Canadian branch-banking business and lower loan loss provisions offset a weak performance at its U.S. operation. National Bank of Canada jumped 1.4 percent, to C$44.23, after the country's sixth-largest lender reported late on Monday a 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit, driven by stronger wealth management and financial markets income.