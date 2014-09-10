* TSX down 51.26 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,485.55 * Six of the 10 main index sectors decline * Suncor, Canadian Natural follow oil price lower By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday as worries that U.S. interest rates might rise weighed on sentiment and lower oil prices dragged down shares of energy companies. Concerns about the Scottish referendum on independence, which is set for next week, further dampened the mood. Investor speculation about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates heightened ahead of a Fed meeting next week after which the U.S. central bank is expected to shed more light on its policy outlook. Oil prices, which have been slipping for the past three months, were hit again by worries over increasing supply and sluggish demand. "The market is in profit-taking mode. Maybe it is a little nervous about the uncertainty in Europe," said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management. "Canada, with its extreme commodity sensitivity, is vulnerable in the short term because energy prices are selling off hard," he said, adding that Canadian equities are likely to react negatively to any threat of higher U.S. rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.26 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,485.55. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Shares of energy producers dropped 1 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc losing 1.2 percent to C$43.14, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shedding 1.2 percent to C$44.13. The industrial sector declined 0.5 percent. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd fell 0.7 percent to C$224.70, and Canadian National Railway Co slipped 0.6 percent to C$80.26. ($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)