* TSX up 47.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,516.11 * Nine of 10 main index sectors advance * TD, Suncor are among market's most influential gainers By John Tilak and Euan Rocha TORONTO, Oct 28 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday, led by gains in the financial and energy sectors, as the Federal Reserve was set to start a two-day meeting to discuss monetary policy and the prospect of higher interest rates. The U.S. central bank is expected to assure the markets that it is prepared to wait a long time before raising rates. Stock markets have been increasingly choppy in recent weeks, though volatility is still well below historic highs. The Toronto equity market joined its global peers in selling off earlier this month and then rebounding. It is up more than 6 percent from an eight-month low it hit nearly two weeks ago. Some of the factors that have been weighing on investors are uncertainty about Fed policy, tepid global growth, fluctuations in commodity prices and geopolitical events. "We think of this selloff in October as a buying opportunity rather than a start of something more serious," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments. "I'm confident that the global economy will continue to grow." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,516.11. The benchmark Canadian index began the year sharply outperforming U.S. stocks but has now pared much of those early gains because of a selloff in the energy sector over lower oil prices. "Canada doesn't feature very prominently in our global portfolios. We see better opportunities elsewhere," said Rahul Khasgiwale, an investment director at Standard Life Investments. He said he needed to see an easing of Chinese growth concerns and stabilization in commodity prices before turning positive on Canada. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher on Tuesday. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, advanced 0.6 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank rose 1 percent to C$54.74, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.7 percent to C$68.40. Shares of energy producers were up, with Talisman Energy Inc gaining 1.6 percent to C$7.11 and Suncor Energy Inc climbing 0.8 percent to C$38.44. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)