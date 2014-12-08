BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index fell more than 3 percent on Monday in a broad-based decline led by heavyweight financial and resource shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 457.36 points, or 3.16 percent, at 14,016.34 by mid-afternoon. If sustained, the fall would be the index's sharpest one-day drop since 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.