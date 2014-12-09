* TSX down 74.42 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,069.75
* Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold-mining stocks surge with bullion price
* Talisman jumps after confirming interest from suitors
* AGF tumbles after dividend cut
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 9 Canada's main stock index dropped
in volatile trading on Tuesday, extending a steep decline in the
previous session, as the recent selloff in the price of oil
fueled concerns about the health of the global economy.
Oil prices tumbled to a five-year low, weighed by fears of
increasing supply and sluggish demand. They recovered later but
have lost about 40 percent since June, hurting the energy sector
in the process.
Shares of energy companies, which tumbled nearly 7 percent
in the previous session, rebounded slightly. The negative
sentiment for equities led to a surge in the price of bullion,
which is seen as a safe-haven asset, helping drive up shares of
gold miners.
But weakness in financials, the index's most heavily
weighted sector, ensured the broader benchmark would stay in the
red.
Investors tried to gauge the impact of a significantly lower
oil price on the global economy, energy producers and equity
markets.
"If you look at history, when you have a crash in oil prices
it's not good for the overall economy," said Ian Nakamoto,
director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier.
"It seems like a risk-off trade here," he added. "Equities
are out of favor. Investors are taking money off the table on
equities."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 74.42 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,069.75.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials gave back 1.4 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada
losing 1.3 percent to C$78.81 and Bank of Montreal
falling 1.3 percent to C$78.33.
In the oil and gas group, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
advanced 1.9 percent to C$36.33, and Suncor Energy Inc
climbed 0.8 percent to C$33.97.
Talisman Energy Inc's shares shot up 11.9 percent,
to C$4.81, after the company confirmed it was approached by
several suitors for various transactions.
The gold-mining sector jumped 4.8 percent, with Goldcorp Inc
advancing 4.2 percent to C$23.24.
In other corporate news, AGF Management Ltd said
it would cut its quarterly dividend by 70 percent, sending its
shares tumbling 16.5 percent to C$8.10.
