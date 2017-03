TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks rose, rebounding from Wednesday's sharp selloff which was driven by fears of sliding oil demand.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13884.75 points shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)