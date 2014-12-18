(Adds portfolio manager comment, details)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in resource stocks as a rebound
in oil prices and an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy by
the Federal Reserve pushed investors back toward riskier assets.
Trading was volatile, however, with the index at one point
turning negative after rising as much as 1.6 percent, with
industrial and telecom stocks exerting downward pressure.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was last up 54.66 points, or 0.38 percent, at
14,268.54.
If the rise is sustained, it would be the third straight day
of gains for the index, which has suffered in recent weeks as a
diving oil price has hurt Canadian-listed oil companies.
"Energy, regardless of what you think of the longer-term
fundamentals based on supply and demand, was technically
oversold," said Michael Simpson, senior portfolio manager at
Sentry Select Capital. "How hard and how long the bounce is,
that's another question."
Among oil and gas shares, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
jumped 11.4 percent to C$10.82, Cenovus Energy Inc
gained 4.9 percent to C$22.94, and MEG Energy Corp rose
10.2 percent to C$18.24.
That trio is among producers that have scaled back 2015
spending plans or reduced dividends in response to tumbling oil
prices.
"This is giving people reassurance that they are paying more
attention to the balance sheet," Simpson said.
Shares in convenience store operator Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc surged 7 percent to C$45.60 after it
said it would buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc for
about $861 million to boost its presence in the southeastern and
Gulf Coast regions of the United States.
Telecom stocks were notably absent from the rally, with
investors cautious on the sector ahead of a federal government
wireless-industry policy announcement later in the day.
Telus Corp slipped 0.9 percent to C$42.25 and Rogers
Communications Inc was off 1 percent at C$44.44.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)