BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as a jump in energy shares on a rebound in oil prices offset the drag from a fall in BlackBerry Ltd after the struggling smartphone maker reported quarterly results.
Brent crude oil rose above $60 a barrel, rallying from near a 5-1/2-year low as investors squared books ahead of the year-end holidays after six months of falling prices.
That helped lift shares of oil companies such as Cenovus Energy Inc , up 2.6 percent at C$23.35, and Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 0.8 percent to C$35.29.
"This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were expecting a little bit earlier in the month," said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management.
"We've seen a bounce back in the last couple of days with oil holding at these levels."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 80.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,426.91.
BlackBerry Ltd shares fell 5.9 percent to C$10.98 after it reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter revenue, even as it eked out a small adjusted profit.
($1=$1.16 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: