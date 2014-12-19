TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose
for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted its biggest
weekly gain in three years, powered by a rally in energy stocks
as the price of oil extended its rebound from multiyear lows.
Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Friday for the
second time in a week as short-covering alleviated pressure in a
market dominated by sellers for the past six months, and
lighter-than-usual pre-holiday volume exaggerated oil's move
higher.
That helped lift shares of energy-related companies such as
Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 4.7 percent to
C$36.63, and Enbridge Inc, up 2.6 percent at C$57.55.
"It's been a stunning week. I can't remember the last time
when we had a week that had such strong momentum on the upside,"
said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at
Global Securities in Vancouver.
"We're seeing a lot of money coming into the beaten down
energy sector. Again the question is whether this whole thing is
going to last. Certainly crude oil seems to be in for a period
of volatility over the next few months."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 121.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at
14,468.26.
It was up nearly 5.4 percent on the week, the biggest
five-day gain since late 2011.
"This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were
expecting a little bit earlier in the month," said Bryden Teich,
an associate at Avenue Investment Management.
The rally in energy shares offset a modest drag from
BlackBerry Ltd after the smartphone maker released
quarterly results. Its shares fell 1 percent to C$11.55 after it
reported a bigger-than-expected revenue drop.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
