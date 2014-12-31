TORONTO Dec 31 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday but was on track to finish in positive territory
for a third consecutive year despite blows dealt by oil, which
is heading for its biggest annual decline since 2008.
The resource-heavy index, which is more than 1,000 points
off record highs reached in September, was pulled down by energy
stocks on Wednesday, as well as financial and materials shares,
though U.S. equities edged higher in early trading.
Oil dropped as a survey showed China's factory sector shrank
for the first time in seven months in December, a bearish
indicator for an oil market already under pressure from
weakening demand and a supply glut.
"It looks like a U.S. up day, Canadian down day, just
because of oil," said Keith Richards, portfolio manager and
technical analyst at ValueTrend Wealth Management.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 61.5 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,578.50.
Energy stocks fell 1.2 percent, led by heavyweight Suncor
Energy Inc, which was down 1.6 percent at C$36.51.
Richards sees the oil downturn as cyclical, and expects
further declines in the medium term, as well as lower copper
prices.
"We could se a bounce on oil, it could go from the fifties
back to $60 or something in the short term, but generally
speaking I think oil is heading down to the forties again," he
said. "I can't be bullish on commodities."
Copper fell on Wednesday, and ended the year down 14
percent, its biggest annual decline in three years, on fears
that a supply surplus would hit the market next year.
Spot gold also fell, and materials sector dropped 1.2
percent. Barrick Gold Corp was a drag on the index,
falling 2.5 percent to C$12.29.
The index was on track to finish up about 7 percent from the
end of 2013, when it rose nearly 10 percent.
