TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday, boosted by modest gains in materials stocks in the first
session of 2015 even as crude oil prices continued to slide.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal
miners, rose while financial and energy stocks slipped. Oil,
which has weighed on the resource-heavy index for months, fell
further on continuing concerns about a supply glut.
With only one trading day between New Year's Day and the
weekend, Bill Harris, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment
Management, said volume would likely be low and spreads wide.
Harris said investors who sold out of hard-hit sectors like
energy or dropped exposure to Canada in general at the end of
2014 may now start to look for deals, especially into next week.
"An awful lot of people were underweight in Canada and just
said 'get me out'," he said. "They will come into the office and
say 'well, do I like that company or not? Was Canada a zero
investment, or are there things that I should pick away at?'"
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 33.05 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,665.49.
Gold miners rose as spot gold prices reversed losses.
Goldcorp Inc led the sector, rising 1.8 percent to
C$21.90, and overall gold stocks rose 2.3 percent, while the
materials sector was 1.4 percent higher.
Financial stocks fell 0.3 percent, but the biggest banks
were mostly flat. Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.04
percent at C$80.27.
Energy stocks also slipped 0.3 percent, but some major
companies were higher. TransCanada Corp rose 1.2
percent to C$57.74, while Enbridge rose 0.7 percent to
C$60.12.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)