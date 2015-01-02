TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday, lifted by energy and mining stocks, which were up even
though oil and copper prices fell in the first trading session
of the year.
Oil, which has been weighed down by concerns about a supply
glut and weakening demand, dropped in thin, volatile trading,
and copper slid to its lowest point in more than four years.
Spot gold rose, however.
Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director of
institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets, said fund
managers were likely looking for bargains in the hard-hit
resource sectors after last month's tax-loss selling.
"It's a strategy that a lot of folks have become more
comfortable with," he said. "You go into year-end holding stocks
that are very strong, and as you come into the new year you want
to reposition for some of those very deep oversold conditions."
Even so, Mokhtari said gold shares, which make up the
largest part of of Canada's mining stocks, may be too volatile
for many investors' tastes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 121.21 points, or 0.83 percent, at
14,753.65.
The energy sector rose 1.6 percent, while materials jumped
2.9 percent, boosted by a 3.9 percent rise in gold stocks.
Suncor Energy Inc led the energy sector, rising 1.2
percent to C$37.35.
Mid-sized gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines jumped 9.7
percent to C$31.72, while major producer Goldcorp Inc
rose 3.0 percent to C$22.16.
Financial stocks were flat overall, slipping 0.01 percent,
but some of the biggest Canadian banks made modest gains. Royal
Bank of Canada closed up 0.6 percent at C$80.70, while
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.5 percent to
C$100.36.
($1=$1.18 Canadian)
