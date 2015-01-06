* TSX down 145.93 points, or 1.01 percent, at 14,246.77
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold-mining shares surge 6 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 6 Canada's main stock index dropped
to its lowest in nearly 3 weeks on Tuesday as oil prices plunged
on renewed concerns about a global supply glut, helping push
down shares of energy producers.
The release of sluggish U.S. economic data, with new orders
for factory goods dropping for a fourth straight month in
November, contributed further to the bearish mood.
Oil prices touched a 5-1/2-year low and have slid almost 10
percent in the last two sessions. They are down about 55 percent
since June. Shares of energy companies have lost more than
a third of their value during this time.
Hit by the energy-sector weakness, the benchmark Canadian
index extended losses after recording its biggest single-day
drop in about 20 months on Monday.
"We're looking ahead to a very volatile 2015," said Marcus
Xu, portfolio manager at M.Y. Capital Management Corp in
Vancouver. "I'm not going to try to pretend to know where the
bottom is."
"I don't recommend that investors in Canada stay too heavily
invested in the commodity sectors," he said, adding that they
should look at the consumer and financial sectors instead.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 145.93 points, or 1.01 percent, at
14,246.77. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
shed 1.4 percent to C$35.23 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 2.9 percent to C$32.82.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 1.6 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank declined 1.6
percent to C$53.06, and Bank of Nova Scotia was down
1.2 percent at C$63.49.
The negative sentiment for equities drove the bullion price
higher, sending shares of gold miners up 6 percent. Goldcorp Inc
shot up 8.1 percent to C$24, and Barrick Gold Corp
added 3.9 percent to C$13.31.
